The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, Senate Bill 1000/House Bill 1300, currently under consideration in Annapolis, resembles legislation which was adopted by the state of Massachusetts in 1993.
According to an analysis by Sage Policy Group, Massachusetts at the time ranked fifth in the nation in per capita income at $25,471, while Maryland ranked sixth at $25,239. Business leaders said educational reform would cause the economy to flourish. Despite warnings that a multibillion dollar investment in Massachusetts public education would ruin the economy, the legislation passed.
The results: As of 2018, Massachusetts was third in personal income at $71,683, while Maryland has fallen to seventh at $63,354. Rather than sink the Massachusetts economy, educational reform is associated with a surge in innovation that has been called “the Massachusetts miracle.”
The Kirwan Commission funding formula under consideration in Annapolis will cost St. Mary’s County (as well as Calvert and Charles) zero dollars in additional appropriations beyond the current maintenance-of-effort funding toward the school system. St. Mary’s, in fact, will receive additional state funding from the legislation.
Investment in public education is an investment in people and the Maryland economy. A new funding formula by the state means that we can expand career and technical education, provide additional support to struggling learners, significantly increase the number of seats in pre-K3 and pre-K4, attract more teachers and increase their pay, and create lasting educational equity and a more prosperous future for our state. It will not only improve our schools but also help build a stronger economy and prepare our students for the jobs of the future, thus increasing their economic prosperity.
Please contact your legislators and encourage them to vote for SB1000/HB1300, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.