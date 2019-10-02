I was dismayed after reading T.J. Foster’s letter in the Sept. 27 edition of The Enterprise, suggesting arts and literature be removed from the required public school curriculum.
It is well documented in educational and psychological fields that learning in the arts aids academic achievement for all children, especially those from economically disadvantaged circumstances, as well as students needing remedial instruction.
Studies on the impact of the arts on learning consistently find that students who participate in the arts outperform their peers on virtually every measure.
For instance, long-term instruction in music and theater correlates to greater success in math and reading.
The idea that the arts aren’t necessary for students to be sufficiently educated or to perform most jobs, or function in day-to-day life is unwarranted.
Neuroscientists at major universities have found strong links between arts education and cognitive development, as in thinking, problem solving, concept understanding, information processing and overall intelligence. Children motivated in the arts develop attention skills and memory retrieval that also apply to other subject areas.
Involvement in the arts is linked to higher academic performance, increased standardized test scores, more community involvement, and lower dropout rates.
Participation in arts also prepares students to be successful in the workplace.
U.S. employers report that “creating” is one of the top three personality traits important to career success. It is thus important that arts education be part of school curriculum.
We are concerned that making them voluntary is the first step to eliminating them altogether.