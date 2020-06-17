The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County Inc. would like to thank you for your continued support. We are celebrating our diamond jubilee — our 60th anniversary — this year. We planned a luncheon celebration to honor our members and those who have assisted and supported us over the years. Unfortunately, we have had to cancel our celebration. It is much more important that we all stay safe and, consistent with the governor’s executive orders, practice social distancing and stay home.
For 60 years, including this year, the woman’s club has provided St. Mary’s County high school seniors with scholarships enabling many to become the first in their families to attend college. We have developed a “Keep Our Children Warm” program which provides, hats, gloves and scarfs to needy children in our elementary schools. We support library preschool reading programs and provide monetary and volunteer support to Hospice of St. Mary’s, Southern Maryland Food Banks, St. Mary’s County Public Schools Shoe Fund, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, domestic violence prevention programs, St. Mary’s Helping Hands and other nonprofit organizations.
The members of the woman’s club have developed and supported these activities over the years. Our members have not sought publicity or notoriety, but have merely gone about quietly supporting our community. Many people are not immediately familiar with our work, not because it has been unimportant or ineffective, but because our members do not seek recognition for their good works. Our members are everyday residents doing what they consider to be “the right thing,” such as being helpful and supportive of our neighbors, the county and especially the children of the county. Our members are deeply involved in the county and as such. They are readers at the library, drivers for senior rides and meals on wheels, volunteers at the veterans home, food bank workers, poll workers, AARP/IRS tax preparers, members of domestic violence councils, auxiliary team members for the rescue squads and members of various county boards. In short, for the past 60 years, we have been quietly assisting and supporting many county activities, and it has been our pleasure to do so.
Although we cannot come together and celebrate, we would like to thank all of those members, both past and present, and their families who consistently volunteer their homes and services, who continuously work behind the scenes, and especially those who make themselves available whenever called upon. We would also like to thank those organizations and residents that assist us through donations and support of our fundraising efforts. We are particularly thankful for those organizations and individuals who provide donations for our silent auction at the annual oyster festival. We hope that this will continue, especially in the aftermath of this pandemic.
We have already started planning for our next 60 years of volunteerism. If you would like to make a monetary donation, donate clothing or become a member, please contact us at The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County Inc., P.O. Box 616, Leonardtown, MD. 20650, Attn: Treasurer.