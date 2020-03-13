On March 1, the Maryland House of Delegates passed the $32 billion “Kirwan Education Spending Bill” (HB 1300). This is the single most expensive spending legislation considered by the state legislature. It’s $4 billion a year for eight years.
There was no funding source attached to the legislation, which passed right along party lines. Two amendments, one called the “Right to Teach Act 2020,” was defeated. This would have allowed teachers to remove a habitually disruptive student with a documented history of disruption. This would have created a better learning environment for students. This legislation was introduced by Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) and had some bipartisan support.
Another would have called for a review of the Kirwan reforms in 2025. The bill was designed as a “trigger” that if the reforms were not producing results, the funding would end. That amendment also failed. There are no promised or predicted outcomes for education in the Kirwan reform package. There are no tested teaching methods or outcomes that the report can point to that actually work. Thus, we will end up with an education reform package with no accountability.
Thus far, there has been no funding put forth, only a lot of speculation. New taxes on “luxury items” like cable/satellite TV, streaming services, haircuts/styling, accounting services, lawn services, higher fuel taxes (just to name a few) are being proposed to raise $300 million. Do you see the shortfall?
If this passes as only a partially funded mandate, then the counties will be expected to pick up the remaining tab of an “unfunded mandate.” Property taxes, the most logical choice, will go through the roof resulting in higher mortgage payments.
A backroom deal made by Democrats has given Prince George’s County and Baltimore city schools a special deal. They met with a group of legislators and said they could not afford the reforms in the Kirwan legislation. So they are being offered $2 billion to offset their costs. But that money will be paid by all other counties in Maryland. So, if this passes the Maryland Senate, and all indications are it will, then 22 counties, including St. Mary’s, would be supplementing the implementation of the reforms in Prince George’s County and Baltimore city schools.
The Kirwan report dangles a carrot in front of teachers: pay raises. While that reads well on paper, in actuality, taxes are going to have to go up to pay for the Kirwan reforms. Teachers would lose any gains in a salary raise to paying higher taxes or services. They may find that they will be taking home less pay in the long haul. Teachers will find that they are being paid less and still have to deal with consistently disruptive students. No wonder they are leaving the profession.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has said he will veto this legislation when it reaches his desk. But, the Democrats have enough members in the Senate to override the veto.
If you have the capability of emailing, it is time to email all Maryland senators to oppose this legislation. Yes, it is time consuming. But it is either that or be prepared to throw out your household budget and open your wallets.