Marylanders better be paying attention this legislative session in Annapolis. There are several bills being introduced that can and will impact your wallet and your quality of life within your community.
First, there’s the Kirwan Commission report and the bills associated with it. It’s an overhaul of the education system in Maryland from bottom to top, a very costly overhaul with no real guarantees as the outcome.
Interestingly enough, the man who is heading the push, William E. Kirwan, never taught in a public school. All his experience was at the college level.
So why the recommendations and need for and overhaul? For many years, educational systems nationwide have been falling behind Asian and European systems. Why? It is not the amount of money thrown at education, it is a strong discipline model that is the expectation put forth by these countries. It’s a strong belief that an optimal teaching environment produces the best results.
The Kirwan report did not address discipline. To fully fund this overhaul, each family in Maryland would see as increase of $6,200 in taxes. To pay for this overhaul in its entirety, statewide personal income tax would increase by 39%, among other hikes.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has called the implementation of this plan fiscally irresponsible.
And no, this is not fear mongering.
The Budget of Office Management (it’s bipartisan) did the analysis of the Kirwan components. To restore an optimal educational environment (discipline) would cost almost nothing.
The state department of education, school boards and school administrators would only need to grow a backbone. There could be some costs associated with setting up more alternative schools for disruptive students.
They have had great success for the most part. But setting up those schools would be a drop on the bucket compared to the $40 billion being proposed to implement the Kirwan report.
Second item to keep your eyes on: There is proposed legislation to make Maryland a “sanctuary state.” Are our elected representatives in Maryland oblivious, deaf and blind to what is happening in California, New York, Washington state and Oregon? Do we really want to open up our streets and sidewalks, under the boardwalk to tent cities, feces and drug paraphernalia? Do we want the increase in crime, safety and health risks and the negative impact on businesses that other sanctuary states are experiencing? Do we want the added cost of cleaning up the mess? Law enforcement officials strongly oppose and warn against passing of such legislation here.
Sadly, Democrats in the legislature seem to be in lockstep by supporting both bills. Let all hear from you, both parties. Time for all of our voices to be heard in Annapolis.