The policy issue of pay parity for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with the state police seeks to (1) primarily attribute deficient employee retention to salaries; (2) misdirect the responsibility to the county commissioners; (3) distract attention away from retention issues unrelated to pay; and (4) achieve the de facto unionization of the sheriff’s office by coupling its pay to the union-negotiated contracts of the state police.
According to former deputy Sgt. Jason McCoy’s letter to the editor (“This is not the time for handshakes and hollow words,” Dec. 18), he left the sheriff’s office because of overwork due to a shortage of people. McCoy wrote that he did not leave “because I wasn’t paid enough.” He notes “working conditions” are a reason why deputies are resigning. McCoy’s statement, “I understand Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) has made great strides toward improving its culture,” suggests internal problems affecting job satisfaction and retention.
A quasi-military policing organization is characteristically heavy-handed in the command and control of its officers.
Is the motivation to unionize in part because the rank and file feel the need for union protection from the “culture” referred to by McCoy, for example, arbitrary discipline? Are deputies quitting their bosses rather than their jobs? Perhaps it is time to reconsider the quasi-military model and organization of the sheriff’s office, both from the perspectives of its employees and the community.
Kim Fletcher’s letter to the editor (“For all they do for us, sheriff’s deputies should get pay raises,” Dec. 20) presents an argument based on the idealization of policing as a noble cause for the greater good, thus deserving of unquestioned largesse in pay and benefits. However, public service is not immune to the limitations of fiscal realities. Heroic idealism is unfair to law enforcement officers because, as a group, they are subject to the broad brush of guilt by association with the misconduct of a few and controversial procedural justice issues regarding policing policies and practices. Public faith and trust are fragile and fleeting, a reason not to place fallible people and organizations on a pedestal.
Sheriff Cameron should explain why he will not restrain the rotating door of employees by instituting a policy requiring graduates of the academy to serve a minimum of four years or pay back the prorated cost of the training they received, a policy adopted by some other agencies.
In my opinion, law enforcement officers deserve our esteem, but not a blank-check demand on public funds. Pay parity will not remedy unrelated job dissatisfaction. The county commissioners, without a full understanding of the retention issues in the sheriff’s office, risk being played the fool, if pay parity does not improve retention.