David Deaderick tells us in his Feb. 19 letter to the editor that “investment in public education is an investment in people.” The operative word he left out here was “wise.”
Investment in and of itself is not a recipe for success. Thousands of people invested in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. Many lost their life savings. Millions of people invested in real estate during the housing bubble. Many are still upside down on their mortgages.
A wise investor looks at return on investment. If ROI is poor, then throwing money at an investment in the hopes it will do better is akin to flushing cash down the toilet.
Unfortunately, government bureaucrats do exactly that when they attempt to improve something. Their logic is that if spending “X” on a program is reaping a given result, then spending “2X” must improve those results.
St. Mary’s County public school per-pupil spending consistently ranks in the bottom quarter of Maryland counties, yet our students consistently rank in the top quarter for statewide academic performance metrics.
The city of Baltimore, whose students consistently rank at the bottom, spends nearly 22% more than St. Mary’s. Perhaps school districts such as Baltimore’s need to learn how St. Mary’s has such a favorable ROI while spending less.
Mr. Deaderick notes in his letter that “the Kirwan Commission funding formula under consideration at Annapolis will cost St. Mary’s County zero dollars in additional appropriations,” as if that’s a good thing. Few people realize that only 42.3% of the money to educate our children comes from local taxes. The rest comes from state and federal coffers.
Mr. Deaderick clearly states that “St. Mary’s, in fact, will receive more state funding.” Is this a wise investment, or are we simply throwing other people’s money at an issue and hoping it will improve?