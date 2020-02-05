I read Jerry Feith’s letter in the Jan. 29 edition of The Enterprise about Democrats. I have some questions for him. Did you exaggerate? Your letter makes me break my rule. My rule is trying to unite Americans. Are you an American?
On open borders: Did Immigration and Customs Enforcement stop the passengers on the Mayflower from landing at Plymouth Rock?
Free college is available in some other developed countries providing free college for citizens. Do you have a college degree? The United States needs more educated people to avoid current mistakes.
On free health care: Do you have health care? Many Americans go bankrupt from medical costs without insurance. Many other developed countries have free health care and live longer than Americans.
On abortions: Before Roe v. Wade, only some rich people could afford and lie to gain an abortion. The poor had no choice.
On increasing taxes: The United States national debt is $23 trillion for not collecting taxes. The individual cost is about $70,000. What will your children owe?
On more regulations: Clean air and water are worth having a regulation. How many EPA laws did the president end?
On sexual preference: every American citizen deserves equal rights for living.
I agree with you. Democrats are expert at wordsmithing. Many politicians avoid the truth.
On Obamacare: any socialist program will cost and the cost paid by taxes.
I will try to summarize the rest about your letter. I am mistaken about believing in doing what Jesus Christ would do and I am no longer a Christian, according to you. I am against freedom of speech, like writing a response to your letter to the editor, according to you. You suggest that freedom of press is gone, but I can read your words in The Enterprise. I like reading The Enterprise.
Democrats like rules. Rules try to show some people how to behave in a civilized society of people, including socialists. The United States is better off with some socialist programs. Social Security helps many like Medicare and Medicaid and the Veterans Affairs help many veterans using a socialist program to provide help and care.