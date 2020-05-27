It is amazing to me how much trash we have. It is just my wife and me. Usually I have to make a trip to the transfer station when the recycle can is full. There was a time when we had very little trash, maybe just a few bones.
Years ago, it was nice to live by a river. You could throw something into the river and if it sank to the bottom you didn’t have to worry about it anymore. If it floated, it would just move down the river and out of sight. If it was a liquid, it might just mix with the water and disappear.
All was good until one time the liquids didn’t mix with the water but floated on top and caught fire. That was Lake Erie. That was an eye-opener and a warning that we needed to change how we treat our waterways.
The largest manmade project in the world is the Great Wall of China. The second largest is the trash dump for New York City at Fresh Kills on Staten Island. It got so big they had to close it down.
For many years, people who lived in rural areas had a burn barrel. You threw your trash into the barrel and from time to time you put a match to it. We tried burning our trash in large quantities and built tall towers to put the smoke and particles up high in the sky. Not good. Collecting trash today is big business. Some people have their trash picked up at their house.
Others, like many in St Mary’s County, carry their trash to transfer stations. Where it all goes I don’t know.
If we ate only fresh fruit and vegetables, we would eliminate a lot of a trash and that would be a healthier way to eat. I still like a nice steak or some fried chicken once in a while.
Trash is something we have to deal with today, and it looks as if we will have to deal with it in the future.