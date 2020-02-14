There are two legal responses to domestic violence — criminal and civil. If probable cause exists, domestic violence results in an arrest, most common misdemeanor second-degree assault.
In other circumstances, depending on the relationship of the victim to the alleged abuser, there are two types of civil relief: a protective order and a peace order. For a peace order, the alleged acts must have occurred within 30 days before the filing of the petition. For a protective order, there is no time limitation.
In St. Mary’s County in 2019, there were 891 petitions: 585 protective and 306 peace orders. Of these petitions, 122 (14%) were denied, and 280 (31%) were dismissed.
The predominant reason for the dismissals is the failure of the petitioner to appear at the court hearing to finalize the order, possibly indicative of false allegations, including unjustified retaliatory petition counterfilings.
Upon the issuance of an interim or temporary protective order, it is served by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible. The surrender of all firearms was included in 92% of the protective orders. With a subsequent 31% dismissal rate, a significant amount of the court’s and deputies’ time is wasted, including the weeks spent on the process of returning the surrendered firearms.
The system needs to be reformed. The absence of a time limit for past alleged acts in a protective order invites abuse. Since a tort (lawsuit) for personal injury is limited to three years, the time limit of prior alleged abuse for a protective order should also be no more than three years.
With the possible exception of an extreme risk protective order, the surrender of firearms should not precede the issuance of a final protective order unless (a) a law enforcement officer has observed a firearm on the scene during the response to a domestic violence call; or, (b) the use or threat of the use of a firearm is explicit rather than conjecture at the time of the petition.
The ex parte order for the surrender of firearms before the final hearing is antithetical to due process. An abundance of caution does not justify the in absentia denial of the right to confront accusers and the imposition of restraints upon a person’s right of self-defense. Neither should the return of surrendered firearms subject the owner to a lengthy and unwarranted investigation without reasonable suspicion or probable cause.
In my opinion, Maryland needs a dedicated statute criminalizing domestic violence, and a proactive domestic violence specialty court system, combining law enforcement, social services, and community-based corrections in court-ordered actions to intervene and protect victims from further aggression and maltreatment.