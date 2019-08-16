I wasn’t going to write about this, but after all the bad news we hear about each day, I thought it would be nice to hear about a “miracle” that happened last month at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department carnival.
For the past 20 years, I have worked at the tilt-a-whirl ride at the carnival. My main job is to check the riders for wristbands or tickets. Before I let the riders on, I ask “who’s riding together?” so I can fill the seven carts of the ride. After loading the seven carts, the ride operator and I check to see that all of the safety bars are down and everyone is seated.
As the ride starts, I still keep looking to make sure everyone is safe. I usually watch the seven carts go around a few times, then I turn around to watch the line of those who are waiting to get on the next ride.
On this particular evening, the next group in line had three younger girls and one who was about 12 years old. For some reason, I just happened to see out of the corner of my eye a girl about 3 years old running up the steps to the ride. When I stooped down to stop her she jumped into my arms.
I stood up and started singing to her “you better watch out, you better not cry ...” just to keep her settled down. Then she and I started waving to the riders spinning around on the tilt-a-whirl.
All the while it seems strange to me, because nobody in the next group waiting to get on the ride said anything about this child.
Then I saw a mother running to the ride pushing a stroller and yelling to me “Oh, thank you! Thank you!” I leaned over railing and handed the little girl to her mother.
After they left, the oldest girl in the next group waiting for the ride told me she had heard the mother say that the little girl had gotten out of her stroller at the other side of the carnival where the rides for the smaller children are. She had run to the tilt-a-whirl, went under the ropes and ran up the steps before I picked her up into my arms.
I call this a miracle for two reasons. One was the fact that the ride had started, and the seven carts were already spinning around. The other was if the next group of kids who were waiting had been in that previous group, I might have thought the little girl was with them and I would not have stopped her. She probably would have been OK, but she also could have gotten hurt.
I teared up when I realized what could have happened. I hope you believe in miracles. I sure do.