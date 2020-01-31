Robert Boudreaux guessed in his Jan. 22 letter about what the Rev. Martin Luther King would have done, thought, acted or otherwise felt about women’s rights and equality. Mr. Boudreaux should read about and understand King’s lifelong advocacy for human rights and the women’s rights movement.
“As a preacher in Montgomery, Alabama, during the 1950s, Dr. King took a bold and forthright position in favor of contraception and supported the work of Planned Parenthood and served on a committee to study contraception,” said Toni Van Pelt, president of the National Organization for Women. Citing biblical verses to support his personal beliefs and biases, Mr. Boudreaux does Dr. King an injustice by suggesting where he would have stood and would have done as a pastor and champion for justice and human rights.
Given Mr. Boudreaux’s propensity to quote the Bible to support his view on the world, one has to wonder which of the 31,102 verses in the Bible he will cherry-pick to justify the fact he lives in and pays taxes to support the state of Maryland — the same Maryland which on May 26, 1972, ratified the Equal Rights Amendment that would mandate equal rights to include women’s rights. It needs to be ratified by 38 states to be added to the U.S. Constitution. As of May 2018, 37 had done so.