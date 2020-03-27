In implying that those opposed to the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations are unaware or unconcerned with the Maryland school’s performance, Len and Karen Zuza err in their March 18 letter to the editor. They are mixing up opposition to a proposed solution with recognition of a problem. Just because I oppose a proposed solution to a problem does not mean I don’t believe the problem exists. I and many like me just don’t agree with the recommendation, or the state legislature’s actions to implement the proposed “solution.” I believe it will be wholly ineffective.
The Zuzas list many of the performance deficiencies of the Maryland public school system. They then state that the deficiencies “are attributable in part to Maryland’s spending less than 11 other states.” Can you prove this attribution? The answer is no. I believe you would be hard pressed to prove this attribution in any state, or any country for that matter. Simply put, spending more doesn’t automatically mean better results.
We are stuck in a rut. Apparently what we are doing isn’t working too well. So our solution is let’s do a whole lot more of what we’re already doing. That doesn’t make sense. I’m convinced that the current model of public education is outmoded and getting more ineffective with each generation. We haven’t changed our model of educating the nation’s youth since public education was established. We need new innovative ways to get this job done, and they may not revolve around the traditional classroom. We should put our heads together to come up with more effective ways to “make learning take place.” But I would recommend not listening to today’s “educational experts.”
Let’s say we pay our teachers 10% more. Will they teach 10% better? Who knows? But you say “we will retain more teachers” (a problem the Zuzas articulated). OK, so we do. But why? Is the job more rewarding, did they make major breakthroughs with the kids? No, it’s because they were paid more. That’s a good thing in itself, but show me the data correlating student performance to teacher pay, while correcting for the income of the student’s family and locality.
The Zuzas made a point that Kirwan is not a cost, but rather an investment. Well, I’ve made investments, some good, some bad. I think I’m getting ready for a major haircut with Kirwan. We’ll pay a lot more, and we won’t get a thing. That’s from a pragmatist, not a member of a commission run by educational elites.