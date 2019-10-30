Chester Seaborn’s Oct. 18 letter to the editor printed in The Enterprise runs the gamut from calling out Sen. Bernie Sanders, and by inference all Democrats, for publicly denouncing mismanagement of natural resources; to stating that his God placed natural resources so man could scar the environmental landscape with open pit mining and pollute the natural seashores with offshore drilling; to declaring everyone does not value human life because of people’s right to choose; to blaming “people” — not identified — for intentionally poisoning the minds of America’ youth setting them on the path perpetual despair; and of course, the “lunacy of the Democratic Party.”
Let’s step back to April 20, 2010, and the BP Deep Water explosion. The 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon disaster spilled 205.8 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico killing, over 82,000 birds, 6,100 sea turtles and 25,000 other marine wildlife.
In response, the presiding administration, Barack Obama, put in place rules governing the offshore oil drill.
Now, Donald J. Trump and his self-serving Republican administration has rolled back most of those offshore drilling safety rules while drastically proposing to expand drilling in America’s offshore waters.
To paraphrase Matthew 8:23-27: “You of little faith, why do you allow this destruction of natural resources and life to happen?”
Mr. Seaborn should look at the ongoing congressional indictments in support seeking the ground truth about the Trump administration’s concentrated lies and scare tactics to influence and circumvent the rule of law. He should also look at ongoing indictments to determine if high crimes and misdemeanors have been committed by the president warrant impeachment.
Maybe Mr. Seaborn is taking about indictments for those who, through their tactics have allowed the national debt to raise to $22 trillion from $2 trillion in 2016, thereby scaring Americans and affecting the hopes and dreams of all us.