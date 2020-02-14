I write this letter in agreement with the editorial in the Friday, Feb. 7, edition headlined “When common sense trumps personal choice.”
Motorcycle helmets are not worn to prevent accidents, or because they look cool, or to keep the wind out of one’s eyes. They are worn to prevent head injuries. That’s it.
In states with no helmet laws, motorcycle riders who don’t wear helmets are killed in crashes, or sustain fractured skulls which result in their being rendered in persistent vegetative states or as paraplegics.
The hospitals have special wards for them. They cost more to keep them than it costs to attend Harvard. And nobody I know would have insurance that comes close to paying for it.
So, we pay. Literally, you and I pay in higher medical insurance premiums. My insurance company does business nationwide, and so I literally pay for people who are in these beds.
Motorcycles riders without helmets aren’t making a choice for themselves. They are making a choice for us.