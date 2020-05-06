When the National Day of Prayer was instituted for the first Thursday in May beginning in 1952, it was generally presumed, as it was by the framers of our country’s foundational documents, that a deity could be known to exist by natural reason.
A number of further points are included under that presumption, among them, that all are obliged in some way to that supreme being; that the deity can respond to human needs when called upon, and that we should address ourselves to the deity on behalf of those needs.
Two years later, the presumption remained alive and well when the phrase “under God” was inserted by President Dwight D. Eisenhower into the Pledge of Allegiance.
It continues to this day as the denominations of our currency are etched with the phrase, “In God we trust.”
In view of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 7, members of the St. Mary’s County Interfaith Council urge all people of good will to join in prayer, in particular, for the needs that pertain to our country.
This year we will be doing it from within our homes, as limitations on public gatherings remain in place due to the pandemic.
No doubt we will include in our petitions a prayer that God will take away the present scourge from the world and give us the needed help to rebuild our communal life and economies.
For those of us who gather under normal circumstances at places of worship, the prospect of returning will allow for living out once again in an authentic way the faith precepts that undergird our lives
In the meantime, let us pray that our elected officials and all in secular authority will manage with wisdom and prudence the process of our reentry into the way of life to which we have been accustomed and for which we should be eternally grateful.