The editorial in the June 19 edition of The Enterprise included information about helping consumers block unwanted robocalls.
The editorial was encouraging.
Action by the Federal Communications Commission is also encouraging.
I found an article written by Brian Fung of CNN on May 23 about robocalls. The article reported that the U.S. Senate has passed legislation about ending such calls.
I may be one of the few remaining persons in St. Mary’s having a landline available for many daily robocalls. I need my landline to send faxes. Recently, I have been getting robocalls on my mobile telephone as well. I have two electronic devices memorizing the phone numbers and preventing any further calls. I have blocked thousands of telephone calls. I can block any telephone number on my mobile telephone, but my landline has limited blocking capability.
The robocallers have developed different way to change their telephone numbers to be different each time they call. I have one caller who identifies as “Jason,” wanting to give me an alert device. “Jason” will only accept a credit card, preventing me from identifying an address for “Jason.”
Sometimes, this robocaller will call me daily for a while, then returns after breaks to try again.
The U.S. House of Representatives needs to pass the bill already pushed through by the Senate. Then, the bill needs the signature of the president to become law. I have sent a letter to our congressman to help pass the bill.
I want to stop having to memorize different robocalls.
Any relief will help my days of retirement.