When I was in the eighth grade, my school required everyone to spend three periods every day in something called “Core.” I never knew what it stood for but it was American history, literature, culture, etc. We each got a subscription to the magazine U.S. News and World Report.
It was 1960 and Richard Nixon was running against John Kennedy for the presidency. Kennedy won. I was disappointed. But, studying that election taught me a lot.
I learned to read and listen to what people actually said, and to not rely on commentators or analysis unless there were facts and statistics, and they quoted rather than paraphrased someone.
I find it hard to listen to President Trump, because he says a lot of things that aren’t factual. He repeatedly has said that we are “close” to a trade deal with China. So far, there is no deal. He said he had a perfect call with the president of Ukraine. The transcript he released includes this: “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great.” You can see the verbatim transcript online. While some may think that is fine for our president to ask for help from a foreign government with respect to what a political opponent is doing, that action is literally a violation of campaign finance laws since it is illegal to request assistance from a foreign government with respect to the actions of an U.S. politician.
I also want to comment on George Soros. Again, you can find lots of stuff about him. Some of it is written by people who don’t like him. I know I can’t change people’s feelings. People have to change their own feelings. Some will be suspicious and think that Soros does stuff for an ulterior motive. But, he is now worth $8 billion because he gives millions to Democratic politicians. However, here’s something that Wikipedia reported. By 2017, his donations “on civil initiatives to reduce poverty and increase transparency, and on scholarships and universities around the world” totaled $12 billion. He left Hungary in 1947, so it seems unlikely that he is a supporter of communism.
In Core, we learned to look up primary sources, what the people themselves said and wrote. It’s hard nowadays to know what source to trust. I don’t think any news is fake. I think Fox puts a perspective that is comfortable for many, while MSNBC does the same for others (not as many).
But the news shouldn’t be what agrees with our view. Your sources should rely on facts, not opinions.