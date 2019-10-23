I find the continuous bombardment of propaganda regarding insurmountable student loan debt to be ill informed and frustrating.
Let us conduct a brief review of the facts. Student Debt Relief is an advocacy organization group founded to assist students and other higher education borrowers with their debt burden options. It states that in 2018 the average annual cost for a four-year bachelor’s degree program ranges between $20,770 to $46,950 depending on public versus private institution and in-state versus out-of-state student. This cost includes both tuition as well as room and board.
The four-year total is then approximately $188,000 using the worst-case median numbers. For reference, the more optimistic case of an in-state student attending a four-year public institution is only $83,000. It should also be noted that the average student debt load at graduation from a four-year institution is far less than this, owing to a variety of mitigating factors such as family resources, student employment, tuition grants and scholarships. The average graduating student debt load in 2015 ranged between $25,000 and $32,000. These are certainly non-trivial dollar amounts, but the real question is: How do they compare to the increased earnings produced by the degree?
What is the value of that four-year degree? The answer to that depends on whom you ask. The U.S. Census Bureau claims that the value of a four-year degree is $800,000 in increased lifetime earnings. The Social Security Administration puts this figure at $900,000. The higher education institutions themselves put this figure higher still, but their opinion on the matter is naturally biased, since they are selling a product. In any event, in the most conservative set of circumstances, a four-year degree produces a net lifetime income gain of at least $600,000 (after paying off all costs associated with attaining that degree). If we consider the average student debt load instead of the total cost, the income gain exceeds $800,000. In any event, if the student studies well, achieves their degree and applies what they learn, they will gain many times more in lifetime net earnings than the cost of the degree.
I may not be up to date with all the latest “new math” techniques being taught in our schools these days, but even to my muddled perspective I see absolutely no reason today’s students are unable to pay off their student loan debts, easily. Far from being faced with insurmountable crushing debt, they are asking the taxpayer to shoulder the burden of a debt that they should have no problem paying for themselves. If we consider the average debt load statistic instead of the total cost figures, we are talking about an amount roughly equal to a new car loan. Now, everyone here who thinks our hypothetical student would not find a way to pay for a car loan raise your hand. I’ll wait.
Paying off a student loan will naturally require some patience, planning and long-term perspective. That is the point, and it is also a part of the student’s continuing life experience education beyond the cushioned shelter of the college campus. Not every problem in life has an instant solution paid for out of someone else’s wallet.