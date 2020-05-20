At first the government told us that we didn’t need masks. They said only the medical community and first responders should have them. Months later, they said everyone should be wearing a mask.
Because of the early disinformation, who knows how many people could have gotten sick or died from COVID-19 as a result of this deception?
Now, essentially everyone has a mask except for very young children. I’d say everyone, including children that are in public, should have a mask on at all times. For the mask to be helpful, it must cover both the nose and the mouth at all times when in public. To be clear, wearing a mask on the tip of your nose is not properly wearing the mask. The mask must be worn to cover the entire mouth and the nose all the way to the top part of your nose.
Many people wear it wrong so they can get cooler air that can come in around the sides of the mask at the tip of the nose. The problem with this is when cooler air can get in, so can the virus. And therefore, the improper use of the mask can give you the virus if it is airborne in your area. It is equivalent to not wearing the mask at all.
Some parents have allowed their children to wear the mask haphazardly in a public. They allow the children to have a mask but have it cover only the mouth and not the nose. Or, they allow the children to take it off every now and then. If the parent is going to allow the child to do this, then why have the mask in the first place? The potential protection from a mask is when it is properly worn (covering the mouth and all of the nose). It is not supposed to be taken on and off if it gets uncomfortable or hot.
I am 100% confident there are thousands of us who had the virus. In moderate cases, the virus may have made people believe it was the flu or perhaps a bad case of bronchitis.
There have been a number of reports of people who have recovered from the virus, but at times still show positive for the virus even after several tests.
Since this virus is far more unusual than any coronavirus known to date, it is now becoming more obvious to a growing list of scientists that this virus is what is known as a “designer virus.” It appears that a regular coronavirus was intentionally changed in a lab and then released to the public. Whether the release was intentional or not, the result is the same.
So many people are out of work. Businesses are shut down and the list goes on. Do you put people back to work or stay closed? The virus waits for us to open things back up. And then it is certain to attack and kill again. But, we can’t stay closed either. This is all part of what a designer virus is very well known to do. That is why the proper use of masks is so important.
The cases of this virus continue to climb. And so will deaths. We need to remain vigilant and think ahead. Stay on guard. If we don’t, God help us.