I am writing in response to two letters to the editor, both in the Aug. 2 edition of The Enterprise: “Be skeptical of anyone who uses fear as a motivator regarding climate change” and “Could all this modern-day heat be due to global warming? Maybe, maybe not.”
I remember watching a televised news conference about 35 years ago. President Reagan was on, and he was answering questions about the Antarctic ozone hole. I forget the exact question but I remember the president’s response: “Our best scientists are working on it.”
Hold that thought.
Now return to the present day and the controversies that accompany discussion on climate change and global warming.
World-renowned scientists have been working on these and related issues — some of them live and work in our neighborhood — and their findings are available to the public. Anyone who wants to can attend their lectures and ask questions.
All of this is available in Solomons at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, part of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. UMCES and CBL offer a series of free-to-the-public seminars, called their “Science for Citizens” lectures. Past lectures are available for viewing at www.umces.edu/cbl/science-citizens-videos as is the schedule of upcoming lectures. The autumn 2019 series starts soon.
I am not a spokesperson for UMCES or CBL. However, I trust they won’t mind if I were to invite any readers of The Enterprise who are interested to participate in their open-to-the-public events.