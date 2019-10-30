I am writing in response to the Oct. 18 letter from Chester Seaborn headlined “Plentiful resources of oil, natural gas, and coal were placed there for us to use.”
Mr. Seaborn touched on several topics, but I will specifically address his comments about fossil fuel use and the environment.
Mr. Seaborn claims that the God of Abraham placed oil, coal and natural gas under the ground with the express purpose of having man safely extract and burn it, and heavily implied that not doing so was somehow against his will.
I cannot know the will of God, but I do think that it is noticeable that Mr. Seaborn did not mention the sunshine or the wind in his list of resources placed for us. In his view, did God not also grant us the near infinite energy of the sun or the clean power of the wind to light and heat our homes? We can harness those in clean, renewable ways that don’t harm our earth on the scale of fossil fuel extraction and combustion.
I must also respond to Mr. Seaborn’s comment about the “safe” extraction of fossil fuels. Coal mines and power plants release lead, mercury, selenium and arsenic into rivers via wastewater and decimate marine ecosystems. Communities around coal plants show increased respiratory illness rates, especially in children.
Fracking for oil and natural gas can be dangerous, since chemical seepage from the wells can contaminate and poison groundwater and aquifers around the fracking site. Natural gas infrastructure places unsustainable strain on our aquifers and has led to large sections of deforestation and devastation, particularly here in Southern Maryland.
Is this safe for our communities, for our families? Is this in line with God’s teachings? As Deuteronomy 20:19 states, “you shall not destroy its trees by wielding an axe against them. You may eat from them, but you shall not cut them down.”
Mr. Seaborn claims that man can do as he wishes with the environment, and the Lord will correct it and keep it in balance. To justify this, he cites Matthew 8:23-27. It is the passage where Jesus calms a storm that is frightening his disciples. Does this somehow imply that we are free of responsibility for caring for our environment? I don’t believe so, and would direct attention to Genesis 2:15. It states, “The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and care for it.”
Our responsibility and our burden is to be stewards of creation. We are not free to destroy and burn God’s creation based on our whims.
Another claim he makes is that talk of environmental harm and climate change is “poisoning” the minds of our youth and causing “perpetual despair.”
I implore Mr. Seaborn, and all readers to look into the work being done by the Sunrise Movement, 350.org and the Sierra Club.
Their acts are not born of despair. These are people working to create a better, healthier, more just world for us all. Is that not something of which God would approve?
I would like to end with just one more citation. When the tempting thought arises that harming the environment is in line with God’s teachings, remember Ezekiel 34:18: “Is it not enough for you to feed on the good pasture, that you must tread down with your feet the rest of your pasture; and to drink of clear water, that you must muddy the rest of the water with your feet?”