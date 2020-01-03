In the run-up to this year’s general election, residents of Southern Maryland should give consideration to a couple of serious questions.
One of them would be: “Is it better to be a Trumpist, or a never-Trump person?” And is “never-Trump” a bad saying? Or is “Trumpist” a foul word?
In spite of the rhetoric in local and national media, our choice next November will be distilled down to one individual, and our trust in that individual. It is critical to register to vote, then mark your ballot and cast your vote in both the primary and general elections in 2020.