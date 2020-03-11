If Bill Wetmore’s March 6 letter, accusing President Trump of loving communists, were a political science essay, he would get a failing grade.
His litany of arguments is fallacious. For example, he includes Vladimir Putin and Russia, whose Communist government ended in 1991. There are five officially communist countries: China, North Korea, Laos, Vietnam and Cuba. Mr. Wetmore is a hypocrite in that I do not recall him chastising President Obama for his rapport with communist Cuba and the Castro regime.
Mr. Wetmore erroneously writes that “Trump has gone to North Korea and met privately with Kim Jung Un, twice.” On the contrary, he has met with Kim publicly three times: the 2018 Singapore summit, the 2019 Hanoi summit, and the 2019 DMZ summit. He laments the threat of North Korean missiles but ignores the past failures of previous administrations leading to this outcome inherited by President Trump.
Mr. Wetmore rants about reported Russian election interference, which did not influence the results, to distract attention from the activities of the Democrats. The 2016 presidential election was scripted to elect Hillary Clinton. The Democratic Party’s nominating process was rigged in her favor. The national news media was biased in her favor. The actions of specific Federal agencies were unlawful and politicized in her favor. The predetermined outcome of this interference was to be her election. However, to paraphrase Alexander Hamilton in Federalist #68 (1788), “the precautions in the Electoral College system provided effectual security against this mischief, and an obstacle to cabal, intrigue, and corruption,” which is why the Democrats want to circumvent or abolish it in their quest for one-party rule.
Mr. Wetmore accuses President Trump of doing nothing about Russian imperialism, ignoring the fact that economic sanctions and the strengthening of NATO have constrained Russian expansionism. He closes his denunciation of President Trump with remarkably inaccurate statements about the trade war with China and the initial trade agreement.
Looking back at Mr. Wetmore’s letters, there appears to be a pattern of misinformation, disinformation and malicious Democratic Party propaganda.