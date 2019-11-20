Douglas F. Gansler’s Nov. 15 letter “Commissioners’ stripping funds from library was 100% unconstitutional” alleges “the county commissioners’ attempt to restrict free speech at a library” and “to prohibit controversial meetings at the library” and “a blatant and unconstitutional attempt to restrict freedom of speech.”
I would note the opinion of Kathryn M. Rowe, Maryland assistant attorney general, that “the pressure to avoid controversial events at the library did not come from the board as a whole and was not voted on by the board, and thus cannot be said to be an official action.”
Rowe wrote, “The Office of the Attorney General has advised that requiring an organization to pay more for the use of public space based on the perception that certain speech was likely to engender hostile reactions would violate the First Amendment.”
However, the organizations conducting the drag queen event were not charged. It was only after-the-fact that the library was charged for the costs of additional security.
On this issue Rowe further stated, “it is my view that charging the library for security added based on the sheriff’s conclusion about the likelihood of opposition raises serious constitutional questions.”
However, unlike Gansler, she did not opine that a constitutional violation has been committed, which is the purview of a court to decide.
A nexus of a specific injury to these drag queen sponsored organizations and the board’s budgetary action does not exist.
The freedom of speech of these organizations has not been financially burdened. No attempt to restrict free speech or to prohibit controversial meetings at the library has occurred.
Mr. Gansler, a Democrat and this state’s former attorney general, appears to be playing politics rather than practicing law.