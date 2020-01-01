We’re looking back on 2019 and reflecting on what we’ve learned and what we’ve accomplished with the help of our amazing partners.
One of our biggest achievements this year was launching our county tour initiative throughout the state, visiting each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions and collaborating with our county partners, fellow economic development agencies, local businesses, and more. We wrapped up the tour in December, ending with our major metropolitan center and the home of our state agency — Baltimore city. You can view photos from our tour across Maryland at our website (commerce.maryland.gov).
Through these two dozen visits, we’ve learned that collaboration and communication is key. Hearing from each of you over the past few months has allowed us to build on our mission — “Prosperity with a Purpose” — and rethink how we can support economic development efforts in every region of the state.
It’s also given us a fresh look at the exciting things happening across Maryland.
We’ve seen the impact our regional airports and military installations have on each of our five regions, and with help from new Innovation Districts and Opportunity Zones, we can continue growing the areas surrounding these major economic generators.
We’ve seen several years of strong growth in our manufacturing sector. Logistics hubs like Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County and Principio Business Park in Cecil County continue to grow and thrive, bolstered by their proximity to the Port of Baltimore and to major highways.
Our startup scene — driven by a community of innovative entrepreneurs — continued to flourish and our small businesses explored new international markets, bringing additional revenue and ultimately new jobs back home to Maryland.
As the backbone of our economy and essential sources of meaningful, career-focused jobs, it’s critical that we keep finding new ways to support small firms and entrepreneurs in Maryland.
The latest economic data shows that Maryland has gained nearly 30,000 jobs since August, and with your help, we can continue being an advocate for Maryland businesses and build on 2019’s success as we enter a new decade.
From all of us here at the Maryland Department of Commerce, happy holidays and have a safe and prosperous new year.