I read staff writer Madison Bateman’s article in the Dec. 6 edition of The Enterprise about solar farms.
I am not part of any company who has financial or other interest in them. I am an old woman who loves nature. On my property, I have so many trees, nobody can count them.
After we built our house, some young man with a notebook showed up and told me I had to plant 15 new trees. Well, I did show him the 20 that I had already planted over the years. One of them was a four-trunk holly tree that stood 15 feet tall. The guy who had dug the foundation for my house with his machine also dug a hole where I showed him, then set the holly tree. The first year, I watered the reset tree, but after that it has taken care of itself. In those 30 years, it grew 10 more feet.
After I read Ms. Bateman’s article, my heart ached. Why should we devastate agricultural places where there are horses? In my family, we have a big love for horses. And here, we have so many places where there can be many solar farms, and they don’t hurt nature.
I saw it in Europe. They build roofs with solar panels over parking lots. Everybody knows how hot our cars become in those asphalt parking lots of Walmart, Target and many other stores. After shopping in the summer, then we drive home we have to switch on our air conditioning and burn more gas. Roofs over our cars on parking lots would save our nature. The asphalt is there is concrete already, and we could save on gasoline.
Are we dumber then Europeans? Why would we want to waste our nature? I don’t think it will cost much more.
I think Bryant Thomas, the president of the Maryland Farm Bureau, should demand solar farms be put up over parking lots, and don’t give up any farm lots before all of the parking lots are in use.