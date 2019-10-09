As a recreational oysterer, I had to chuckle at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ recent rule changes cracking down on the enormous amount of oysters we’re taking from our waters.
Personally, I rarely get more than 100 oysters in one day, so I’m not upset about the daily RO limit being reduced from a bushel to 100 oysters.
DNR also cut back RO activity from six days a week to three, and during the week ROs can now only take oysters until noon rather than to 3 p.m. as before. For me that is not a big deal either, since I can only usually get out into the water on a Saturday morning.
So what’s my point? Does DNR really think that those regulation changes are going to cut down substantially on the oyster harvest? These regs are laughable.
DNR admits in its May 2019 Maryland Chesapeake Bay Oyster Management Plan (on Page 46) that it “does not have any data on effort or catch from recreational harvest.”
Further, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers states on Page 47 of its November 2016 Tred Avon River Oyster study that, “recreational oystering is legal, but uncommon in the bay today.”
Gee, if all of Maryland’s ROs banded together to form the Recreational Oysterers’ Association of Maryland, would DNR be more likely to listen to the — what? — 10 of us?
The point is that ROs are likely having a minimal impact on the overall harvest. Really, how many people even want to be an RO in frigid water with the wind chilling your bones in November through March trying to find a few oysters? And how many people wade through multiple complex DNR documents and website maps to find out if an area is leased or conditional or a sanctuary just to be a recreational oysterer?
Why did DNR even bother slaying the tiny little RO dragon? DNR would have fared better by following the recommendations of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation which called for using commercial harvest reports to discern when an area reached its harvest limit and then closing that area for the season for everyone.
DNR’s new plan also put in some new restrictions on commercial oystering. However, Allison Colden, CBF’s Maryland fisheries scientist, said of DNR’s new plan, “These are half-hearted attempts that fail to address overfishing or the systemic and chronic decline of Maryland’s oyster population.”
The bay’s adult oyster population is estimated to be about 300 million, half of what it was in 1999 and apparently still falling.
Like commercial oystermen, recreational ones don’t want to see a complete moratorium on harvesting wild oysters until natural reproduction improves. CBF’s plan provides a better chance of avoiding the looming moratorium than the impotent one DNR just enacted.