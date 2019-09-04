We should take the time to appreciate small nonprofit organizations.
These grassroots organizations do not get the love, support or appreciation like higher-revenue nonprofits get, and yet provide much to our community. While small nonprofits may appear they do not reach a lot of people, most provide outstanding quality services.
Unfortunately, there are still gaps and misunderstandings when it comes to giving to these organizations. Small nonprofits are asked to reach as many as they can with few to no resources.
Hopefully, there will be a day where local and state leaders will open up more opportunities to provide seed money that can bring a better solution to the needs of our community, funding to maintain existing small nonprofit organizations to remain within their community, and better communication and collaboration between the for-profit and nonprofit sector.
The more we can support these small nonprofit organizations will lead to more productive citizens for our community.