Kelly Keck’s letter to the editor in the Wednesday, May 27, edition of The Enterprise headlined “’Reopen’ rallies show disregard for health and safety of everyone,” is long on narrative and woefully short on evidence.
While there is much disinformation and errant reasoning in the letter, space limitations require I respond to only a few of her most egregious statements. She says they don’t appear concerned for high-risk employees who’ll be required to risk their lives to come back to work or lose unemployment benefits.
A simple glance at the Reopen St. Mary’s petition would have addressed this concern.
Business owners and employees are best equipped to assess and deal with risks associated with reopening, something the local county commissioners and the governor are ill equipped to determine, as they have no direct knowledge of the specifics of individual businesses. The Walmart protocol has been followed by all the big box stores for several weeks. By what reasoning can it be argued that local mom and pop businesses are unable to implement the same protocol?
She says other “reopen” protests across the country have served as vectors of disease, with massive upticks in COVID-19 cases after people come from surrounding areas and congregate closely with no masks or social distancing.
This is an evidence-free claim. If this has been demonstrated, Ms. Keck should present the evidence.
Recent media accounts from MarketWatch, MSN and The Washington Times, suggest that 66% of New York COVID-19 cases have occurred among people who followed the government’s “shelter in place” edicts. The coronavirus is highly transmissible through the droplets expelled when sneezing, talking and coughing. Therefore, confined spaces where people breathe the same recirculated air should be the primary area of concern, not outdoors where air circulates freely. Hopefully, studies regarding COVID-19 transmissivity will be completed soon.
The importance of wearing face masks in confined spaces to reduce the spread of expelled droplets has been reiterated at every meeting of Reopen St. Mary’s. Wearing face masks outdoors is not required, nor is it advised for a variety of reasons, many based upon well founded medical considerations. There has been a great deal of disinformation in the mainstream media regarding wearing face masks in public. Unfortunately, Ms. Keck’s letter does nothing to dispel this disinformation.
She says the reopening plan is based on data and balancing economic needs with public health.
The governor’s reopening plan is based on the national pandemic response, which has been a public policy failure on multiple fronts. The data Ms. Keck refers to was placed into the Imperial College model that turned out to be catastrophically wrong. Reliance on the model resulted in policies that continue to endanger all citizens, while leaving inadequately protected our most vulnerable citizens in nursing homes and assisted living centers, often to die alone. There is good reason for every Marylander to reject the governor’s reopening plan on both economic and public health grounds.
Reopen St. Mary’s is committed to continuing a healthy community dialogue to examine the many issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Such a dialogue is dependent upon evidence and public health considerations, not mainstream media narratives, junk science and political talking points.
The national pandemic response is failing. St. Mary’s County citizens deserve better.