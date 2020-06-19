It’s Father’s Day once again. This Sunday, dads all over will awaken to gifts of electronics, socks and neckties. Homemade cards will be given, filled with promises written by earnest children in smudged ink. There will be promises to clean up the yard, clean out the garage or to fulfill any chores that may have been “overlooked” in the recent past.
It’s the perfect day for children to show their dads how much they appreciate them.
My father passed away when I was 12. I went to his funeral, but I didn’t know him. I am the youngest of six children and shortly after I was born, my father left and never came back. He was simply not able to face the responsibilities of his life.
My mother beautifully picked up the parental slack and, while we didn’t live a lavish life, we were filthy rich with full bellies, love and laughter. I never felt like I was missing out in the parent department.
We didn’t celebrate Father’s Day in our house and yet, I always feel a bit of nostalgia around this holiday. You see, for many years the Bunny Bailey Studio of Dance’s annual recital coincided with Father’s Day. I had the great benefit of growing up in St. Mary’s County and taking lessons at this studio. Mrs. Bailey and my mother became close friends over the years. Mom ran the ticket table at the recitals and, in return, always got a front-row seat. Even as I write this, I imagine each of them suggesting I write the piece about the other. Both of them were selfless — just like a good father.
I started dance lessons as a young boy and continued through high school. Mrs. Bailey and her son, Mickey, nurtured me toward a career in theater. I have worked professionally on Broadway for over 30 years — in large part due to them. So once again, as Father’s Day approaches, I’m thinking of the dance studio and Mrs. Bailey’s recital. They sent me into the world of show biz with a solid mix of training, confidence and a good work ethic — things a good father instills in his kid.
In 2018, Mrs. Bailey joined my mother and crossed over to the other side of the footlights. The Bunny Bailey Studio of Dance held its final recital that same year, after nearly 60 years of dedication to St. Mary’s County, nurturing children in the community through the art of dance. She was definitely a pillar in the community. Not only did she teach around 10,000 kids to dance but also about teamwork, grace and humility — lessons the students could pass onto their children and their children, and so on.
Father’s Day can be celebrated in many ways. This Sunday, I’ll not only be celebrating the good dads in this world but also people like Mrs. Bailey and Mickey who help pick up the slack, people who love, nurture and inspire notes written in smudged ink. I might even do a time step.
Happy Father’s Day, everyone.