Last week, the St. Mary’s County commissioners, in passing a blatantly punitive and partisan budget takeaway from the St. Mary’s County Library in response to the drag queen story hour protest, have indicated that in this county, free speech is only allowed when it aligns with the commissioner’s personal values.
The county sheriff is obligated to provide security to our public library — an institution that belongs to all of us — and has done so previously without straining its budget. Note that the library’s budget wasn’t reduced in response to law enforcement presence at last year’s local election debates, for example, or at previous events where a right-wing protester was ejected and arrested for trespassing. It seems to me the evidence shows that the sheriff has had the budget to protect the library during similar events in the past.
The commissioners would probably have us believe that the library should pay for its security needs and that the reduction is proper. By this logic, anyone could protest any government-funded activity that they disagree with and effectively veto its budget, by requiring county law enforcement presence to respond to their public protests. Certainly the people of St. Mary’s County do not wish for county services that they pay for to be held hostage by a loud minority.
Ultimately the commissioners’ selective concern about the sheriff’s office’s budget shows their true motivation. This takeaway is, at best, poorly considered and arbitrary. At worst, the county commissioners may discover that their actions are unconstitutional due to its intent to penalize activities protected by our First Amendment rights to assemble and speak free of government interference.
I urge the commissioners to reverse this budget action immediately in order to respect the rights of all citizens of this county and to avoid potentially costly and unnecessary litigation expenses.