Judging by the editorial page in the March 25 edition of The Enterprise, the recommended coronavirus social distancing has caused some letter writers to suffer from a deterioration of brain cells.
In his letter, Vernon Gray would lead us to believe that the coronavirus was a well-planned Chinese plot designed to wreak havoc on the rest of the world. Even when attempting to consider his logic and trying to ignore how you may feel about our government leader, it is beyond belief that Mr. Gray is correct in his hypothesis. The fact that none of the world leaders affected by the coronavirus have suggested the Chinese government is responsible for the pandemic shows the alleged scheme has no credibility whatsoever. The worldwide intelligence community, people on all sides of the political spectrum and every sovereign nation in the world would be up in arms if Mr. Gray’s allegation had any merit. Even those who may believe the Chinese government is capable of such a diabolical plot have not raised the possibility that such a scheme could be a reality.
Another letter writer, Joe Guyther, criticized The Enterprise for publishing another letter a week before because he felt that letter had no merit. Mr. Guyther resorted to name calling and accused letter writer Bobby Wallace of being a “troll,” using “unassailable facts” and drawing “an alternate reality conclusion.” Mr. Wallace’s letter had included a statistical comparison between the swine flu and the coronavirus, attempting to show how a political agenda could influence some media reporting. Mr. Wallace is not alone in recognizing much of today’s media coverage is laced with political bias.
Evidently, Mr. Guyther believes the editor of The Enterprise should print only letters he thinks the readers should see. Even though the editor reserves the right not to print letters for certain reasons, a legitimate difference of opinion should not be one of those reasons.
Another letter in the March 25 edition, by Derrick Terry, was an intelligent attempt to put the discussion of the coronavirus in a proper perspective by advocating following the advice given by medical professionals and avoiding the sensationalism coming from other sources. Obviously, Mr. Terry has been spared the loss of brain cells to the coronavirus and social distancing.