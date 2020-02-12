We no longer have to argue with climate deniers. The solution to the climate crisis is coming fast and it’s not scientific or political — it’s economic. Few people realize it yet, but the market has already spoken: clean energy has defeated fossil fuels. It’s game over for coal, oil and natural gas.
And just in time. The international scientific community is unanimous in saying we now have only about a decade left to make 75% cuts in greenhouse gas emissions if we are to avoid “catastrophic” global warming that would cause “global economic collapse” followed by “societal” collapse (IPCC/National Academy of Sciences).
Solar and wind energy, with storage included and without subsidies, is now cheaper than any fossil fuel (forbes.com) worldwide, and their prices continue to drop substantially every year (scientificamerican.com). Current projections are that clean energy will be “essentially free” by 2030 (UBS/Financial Times).
U.S. utilities in Colorado, Arizona and California are already locking in long-term contracts for solar and wind at 2 to 3 cents per kilowatt-hour before the prices drop lower. It’s a penny more per kWh with storage. The average cost for energy from fossil-fuel power plants is now about 12 cents per kWh.
In November of last year a company backed by Bill Gates announced it had successfully used artificial intelligence to produce solar power that generates extreme heat above 1,000 degrees Celsius. It can be used to manufacture industrial products like steel, glass and concrete more cheaply than any fossil fuel (cnn.com, marketwatch.com). Electric cars and trucks are now as cheap or cheaper than conventional vehicles.
The smart money is already moving out of fossil fuels and into solar and wind. What started as as an idealistic divestment movement a few years ago is now turning into a rush for the exit on the part of many big institutional investors with trillions in their funds, mutual funds, pension funds, government funds — they are all divesting trillions and reinvesting them in clean energy. In the last year alone, $6.5 trillion was divested and over $11 trillion more was pledged to divestment.
Coal is already rapidly going bankrupt in the United States, and the same will happen internationally to all fossil fuels, just more slowly because greater political corruption overseas will allow fossil fuels to be subsidized by governments they give kickbacks to. But that can’t go on for very long as solar and wind outcompete them.
Looks like capitalism may save us after all.