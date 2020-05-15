With COVID-19, Maryland is in the midst of a significant public health crisis, but it’s reassuring that state agencies are maintaining measures to protect the health of our families and environment from many sources of dangerous pollution.
Recently, the Maryland Department of Environment announced its proposal to reject permit modification requests that would have significantly delayed water pollution safeguards at three of Maryland’s coal-fired power plants.
The water pollution safeguards mandate coal plants to install pollution control measures to limit or eliminate the release of toxic metals into rivers and waterways. These toxic metals include mercury and arsenic both of which are extremely toxic to humans and pose a serious threat to the health of those in our communities.
GenOn Energy, the operator of these coal plants, made the request to delay the implementation of these critical safeguards and has a long history of fighting against clean water regulations and failing to comply with them.
Just last fall, GenOn was cited by MDE for the illegal storage and handling of coal ash at its Morgantown facility. MDE’s decision comes as real relief for all Marylanders who live downstream from GenOn’s dirty, coal-fired plants.