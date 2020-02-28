When Joaquin Phoenix accepted the Oscar for best actor on Feb. 9, he gave a beautiful speech about humanity’s most important trait: compassion. Yet, as he pointed out, we feel entitled to impregnate a cow by force with artificial insemination, steal her newborn baby while ignoring her cries of anguish, and then use the milk that was intended for her calf in our coffee or on our cereal.
Joaquin’s speech reminded me of a touching true story in “Animalkind,” the new book by PETA President Ingrid Newkirk and Gene Stone, that exemplifies the love felt by all mothers for their babies, regardless of species. A farmer was baffled when one of his cows gave birth to a calf but her udder remained empty, so there was no milk for him to sell. One day, he followed her out to the pasture and saw her secretly nursing a second calf —she had delivered twins. And apparently knowing that her babies would be taken away from her — most likely to be killed for veal — she had made the heart-wrenching decision to surrender one to the farmer and hide the other.
Mother cows shouldn’t have to suffer this way. You can help them just by switching to non-dairy milk, like those made from soy, oats, nuts or coconuts. To learn more, please check out the book “Animalkind” or visit www.PETA.org.