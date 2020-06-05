To all of my dear students, parents and colleagues:
A blink of an eye and a lifetime all at once. Today, Friday, June 5, I am finishing my 32-year career with St. Mary’s public schools.
I began as a kindergarten teacher in 1988. I have also taught third, fourth and fifth grades, and have been granted the wonderful opportunity to be a principal for the last 19 years. I’ve been blessed to educate so many brilliant, talented, creative, funny and amazing children. Hundreds of parents have shared their most cherished treasures with me. During my tenure as principal, it has been my privilege to collaborate with, guide and lead teachers who are committed to this profession. They are dedicated, compassionate, enthusiastic teachers who persevere and give their all to meet the academic and emotional needs of the children they teach.
St. Mary’s public schools and St. Mary’s County as a whole have provided me with many opportunities. I have raised my two sons in this community. I’ve acquired lifelong friendships. I have worked alongside many talented colleagues, and I’ve been mentored by great administrators. I can only hope my time in this career has left a positive impact for others.
This has never just been a job to me. I believe that teaching is a calling to serve children and advocate for what is right. We’re here to help students grow and reach for the stars, to show kids that education, kindness and a strong moral compass can take them anywhere. That’s important work.
Research can be cited in any instance, for any stance. The research that holds true is that the teacher is the one who makes a difference. The teacher is the one who impacts lives. I’ve had the privilege of hearing from many former students and parents recently who had heard of my upcoming retirement. Reminiscing with them and fellow teachers has brought smiles and tears.
The decision to retire has been a roller coaster and is bittersweet. However, I am looking forward to the arrival of my first grandchild, and look forward to guiding and supporting him through his educational journey. He is my new “why.”
Teachers, remember your “why” as you continue your work. You are the reason this profession is honored. You are the reason kids succeed or fail. You make a difference.
The hundreds of students I have had the privilege of teaching and leading have helped me to fulfill my life’s dream. As I think back to all of “my kids,” they have been my salvation in hard times, my inspiration to succeed and my responsibility to put forth my best effort each and every day. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my students, parents, colleagues and to the entire St. Mary’s public school community for every single day, every single moment, every blessing that has come my way. It has been my honor.