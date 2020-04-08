I always looked forward to reading the 3rd and 6th District News (and then, as it was later renamed, “Around the County”) column by Audrey Ridgell.
But her column will no longer be included in the Wednesday editions of The Enterprise.
For as long as I can remember, say, 45 years, Audrey has been the source of interesting features, birthday remembrances, reminders and down-home warm comments regarding families, friends and sometimes forgotten members of not only the 3rd and 6th District but folks “around the county.”
I considered it quite an adventure to read her column over a cup of tea. So today I take to my keyboard to say “thank you, Audrey” for all the joys and personalized county news you have shared with all of us who have reverently read your weekly column these many years. It was a pleasure to share those moments with you. Now your words will be surely missed.
Stay safe during these uncertain times. We all wish you well. May God continue to bless you as well.