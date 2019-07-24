Since 1960, The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, has been providing scholarships to St. Mary’s County high school seniors who have attained academic excellence but are in need of financial assistance to attend college. The club also donates to other county school activities, such as SkillsUSA, Keeping Children Warm and the St. Mary’s County School Shoe Fund, as well as to local food pantries, domestic violence programs, the Save the Bay Foundation, Historic Sotterley Plantation, the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and Hospice of St. Mary’s.
For the past four years, the club has been holding a used clothing drive twice a year. With significant ongoing used clothing contributions from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in California and St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, as well as donations form the general public on the days of our event, the clothing drive has evolved into a major fundraiser for the club. It has enabled the club to provide three $2,000 scholarships, annually, for the past three years and to increase our donations to other causes.
The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department has been a crucial part of our clothing drive, Twice a year, the Hollywood VFD has cheerfully allowed us to use its parking lot and facilities for the general public to drop off bags of used clothing.
We want to express our sincere gratitude and immense appreciation to Jimmy Hayden and all of the firehouse personnel for their ongoing support.