Last Wednesday morning, a little before 6, I was headed to work and had just gotten on St. Andrew’s Church Road when I hit a sheet of ice and lost control of my truck. My vehicle ended up on its side against a tree.
Luckily for me, a very kind Samaritan stopped and pulled me out of the truck through a broken window. I’m sorry I did not get his full name, but I want to thank him, and the young man with him, for stopping to help me. Also, I want to give my thanks to all the police officers and emergency personnel who came to the scene. I cannot express my thanks strongly enough, and want them all to know how much I appreciate their service and kind, caring actions.