The National Active and Retired Federal Employees St. Mary’s County Chapter 0969 annually solicit donations for St. Mary’s County Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
We, the chapter members, would like to express our appreciation to the managers of McKay’s in Hollywood, Charlotte Hall and Leonardtown; Ace Hardware in Leonardtown and Charlotte Hall; Chaptico Market; Tractor Supply in California; Dollar General in Ridge; True Value Hardware in Ridge; and Walmart. In addition to the collections, NARFE chapter member Sherry Quade donated a handmade quilt with the Alzheimer’s purple and the hospice blue colors. The quilt was raffled off at our October meeting.
This year, NARFE Chapter 0969 collected a total of $16,000. The chapter has made the following donations: $8,000 to Hospice of St. Mary’s, $4,000 to Alzheimer’s research, $2,000 to the St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation (Alzheimer’s unit) and $2,000 to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home (memory care unit). Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to those businesses, and our members.