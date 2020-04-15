Thank you for the article last week on the business page covering all of our establishments that are still open for carryout. Our county is blessed to have such a wide variety of international cuisine owned and run by local families. I hope they can weather this crisis and continue to be a vital part of our community.
When I am twitchy about being quarantined at home, I only have to think about Anne Frank and her family, who never left a crowded attic for 25 months. This helps me put today’s situation in perspective. Perhaps this may help some of you.
Thank you for continuing to print the newspaper. Keep up the good work and stay healthy.