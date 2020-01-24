The Southern Maryland Antique Power Association and the Baltimore-Washington Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society would like to thank our sponsors for a successful parade on Oct. 6 to benefit Christmas in April St. Mary’s County Inc.
Thanks to the following: Alexander Health Associates; J. Ernest Bell II; Daniel A.M. Slade; Brinsfield Funeral Home; Gatton’s Barber Shop; William D.T. Gardiner III of Simms Insurance; Towne Dentistry; Judith Hewitt Sterling; Roy Dyson; Redgate Farm Enterprises; Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home; Old Towne Insurance Agency Inc.; Dyson Building Center; McKay’s Food and Pharmacy; Mechanicsville Building; Big Ed’s Tire; Davico LLC (Dave Davison); Patrick E. and Deborah Norris; Great Mills Trading Post; Cedar Point Federal Credit Union; David’s Flower; Carroll’s Equipment; Guy Brothers Marine; Guy Auto Parts; The Slice House; Big Larry’s; Smokey Joe’s on the Town; Linda’s Café; Showtime Deli; Billy Guy; Perry Guy; Hugh C. Gardiner Inc.; Milt’s; Sandra Johnson; Trophies by Design; Printing Press; Jessica’s Kitchen; and Ledo Pizza in Leonardtown.
Special thanks also go out to Brandy Blackistone, Snooky Bowles, Jessica Bowles, Kevin and Kimberly Cross, Cathy Cross, Jim Stanley, Pat and Calvin Morgan, Lewis Morgan, Howard Thompson, Julia Bohle, Darene Kleinsorgen, Ginger Long, Theresa Bean, Roger Ridgell and Audrey Ridgell.
If you attended, then thank you, too.
Our 2020 event will be in October, on a date to be determined.