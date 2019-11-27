This is a letter to the patients of American Surgical Associates LLC in Leonardtown.
We will be closing effective Dec. 31, 2019. Dr. Cindy Daly and Dr. William Mahaffey will be retiring, and Dr. Kelly Fritz will be moving to the medical staff at MedStar St Mary’s Hospital.
General surgical patients can follow Dr. Fritz or contact MedStar St Mary’s Hospital for assistance. Otolarynology patients can contact Dr. Edford Chambers or Dr. Gail Anderson for ear/nose/throat assistance. Copies of your medical records can be obtained from our office until Dec. 31. Please call 301-997-0909 if needed.
It has been our pleasure to serve the surgical and ENT needs of this community for the past 25 years, and we wish you the best in the future.