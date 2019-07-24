This is in response to a letter to the editor by John Petralia headlined “Good people are now being targeted by horrible folks” in the July 19 edition.
I find it ironic that he proffers hate as a remedy to the hate of 9/11. Referring to others as “the filth of the world” does not promote unity and peace. Believing that immigrants are a threat is unfounded. It is well documented that most hate crimes perpetrated on U.S. citizens are by other U.S. citizens. He states that only “good” people be allowed to enter our country, but does not explain how that is to be determined.
He further states that “a wall and other deterrents” are necessary to prevent drugs and unsavory characters from entering. But the vast majority of drugs enter through legal ports of entry.
The problems that this country face are from within. We have an administration that strives to divide us with rhetoric that promotes hate, that does nothing to bring people together with a message of our commonality. It will only be when we as a people come to respect each other, and each other’s diversity that we will begin to heal. It is my hope that this age of divisiveness will come to an end, that we can overlook our differences and grow to love one another.