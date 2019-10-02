In “Make the studying of arts optional for willing participants” in the Sept. 27 edition, T.J. Foster of Lexington Park proposes making the study of art, music and creative writing optional in grades K through 12 because “they aren’t needed to be an informed citizen” and “they aren’t used to perform most jobs and function in day-to-day life.”
This perspective was captured some time ago in an interesting book titled “The Alphabet Versus the Goddess” by Dr. Leonard Shlain, who is a vascular surgeon whose earlier works include “Art and Physics,” which argues that “art innovations prefigure major discoveries in physics.”
In “The Alphabet Versus the Goddess,” he proposes that “alphabetic literacy — the process of reading itself — fundamentally rewired the human brain, with profound consequences for culture, history and religion.” He traces the rise and fall of civilizations based on one or the other of these conflicting concepts: the arts versus science.
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this approach is that it is creative writing and that his earlier work focuses on art being a precursor of developments in physics.
Pivotal insights into the way things work have been offered through Shakespeare’s plays (modern psychology), Niccolò Machiavelli’s “The Prince” (a creative explanation of how to manipulate power), Sun-Tzu’s “The Art of War,” Leonardo Da Vinci’s study of anatomy making his art the most graphically accurate ever, and, in our day, Thomas Kinkade, whose studies in light added an entirely new perspective to the way we see our world.
Literary fiction by Edgar Allan Poe (“father of the detective story”), Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and Agatha Christie stimulate “our little grey cells” and cause us to think.
And musical masterpieces like Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” and W.A. Mozart’s entire repertoire engage the creative side of the human mind to stir us into activity that leaves civilization the better for our having been a part of it.
When you see how the “red-haired priest” Antonio Vivaldi transformed the lives of orphaned girls by creating masterpiece after masterpiece for them to play as an orchestra, the thought of making exposure to the arts optional and thus cheating our children out of the core of what makes a human being so special, shakes the soul.