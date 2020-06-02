The St. Mary’s chapter of the NAACP joins forces with all branches of the NAACP Maryland State Conference voicing solidarity for justice in the murder of Mr. George Floyd.
Willie Flowers, NAACP state president said, “We grieve the loss of our brother, George Floyd, who was murdered violently in Minneapolis. This continues a pattern of white supremacy and a gross abuse of power that are the most insidious aspects of our nation’s history. These systemic patterns must come to an end.
"Like other acts of hatred before the murder of Mr. Floyd, this horrific incident reinforces the urgent need to work together to put measures in place to prevent violent acts like this one from ever happening again," Mr. Flowers added. "Murdering citizens does the opposite of community building. It brings shame and stigma to officers who work for the good of the communities they serve. Let this tragedy serve as fuel to recommit to community and police relations with the intention of serving together to not only protect the community but to unify and resolve the long-term challenges with social injustice.”
We encourage the citizens of St. Mary’s County to work in your local communities and churches to build stronger relations with law enforcement and support the positive actions of those leading on the ground in Minneapolis to achieve justice for Mr. Floyd. I am calling for a review of local policies and practices that hold law enforcement accountable for investigating and following the law when officers are charged with police brutality. We are calling for federal legislation that provides detailed procedures and penalties in cases of blatant police brutality.
President Donald Trump has proven to be incapable of displaying the competency and compassion necessary for the presidential leadership our country needs in such a turbulent time — turbulence which has been largely orchestrated by his intentional racial divisiveness and marginalization of communities of color.
Our local branch will focus on redressing the systemic racism against our community that led to this tragedy. In response to this issue, we will meet with local law enforcement, hold a virtual town hall meeting and continue to lead the charge for securing a drop box for mail-in voting in Lexington Park in time for the Nov. 3 general election.
To honor Mr. George Floyd, we must protest peacefully, demand persistently, and fight politically. We must vote in November.
William "B.J." Hall, California
The writer is president of the St. Mary's branch of the NAACP.