These comments are addressed very specifically to Republican St. Mary’s County Commissioners Mike Hewitt, Randy Guy and Todd Morgan.
From 2006 to 2016, I was a deputy sheriff with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. I held assignments in patrol, investigations and special operations, as well as a number of collateral duties. I often worked in excess of 12 to 14 hours days, frequently six days a week, many times for months on end. I don’t share this because I feel my service was the exception. Quite the contrary. It was commonplace.
When I left the agency, I was a sergeant and No. 1 on the list to make lieutenant. I was not unsuccessful. Law enforcement was not a tourist stop for me. It was a career, it was a way of life, and it was a family.
I didn’t leave the agency because I wasn’t being paid enough. I left because I was tired. I was tired in my very bones. I was tired of seeing my children once or twice a week. I was tired of doing more with fewer and fewer people. Most importantly, I was tired of looking the selfless men and women I was supervising in the face and telling them “hang in there, things will get better,” when I saw no evidence that was the case.
Since I have left the agency, I understand Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) has made great strides toward improving its culture. Regardless, it has continued to hemorrhage employees at an alarming rate. The people leaving are not the dead wood of the agency. They are talented, hard working and dedicated, both sworn and non-sworn. They are the agency’s life blood and future.
Many of them are leaving for nearby agencies that offer them better pay, benefits and working conditions. Last week, you gentlemen had an opportunity to start correcting this trend, and you demurred. You claimed to “not have enough information,” when in reality you have remained willfully blind in hopes of appearing favorable to everyone.
This is not the time for more handshakes and hollow words. It isn’t the time for politics as usual. This is the time to take action for the benefit and security of your constituents. If you fail to do so, I strenuously urge them all to speak their disapproval with their votes in the next election cycle.