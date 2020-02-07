We can cause significant change on the county and state level by supporting or fighting legislation that will directly affect us and our neighbors. It’s easy to lose sight of things when talking about national hot-button issues, but we have much more in common when we consider things closer to home.
Do you know a teacher who is working two jobs just to make ends meet? Or a student who is struggling in school because they lack the resources to succeed? Support funding for education and be vocal about how that funding should be allocated.
Has your farm, or one nearby, been struggling to stay afloat over the past years because of a changing economy? Urge your state and local representatives to support policies that would assist farmers in keeping food on our table while being able to make a decent living doing it.
Have you been a firsthand witness to a decline in the ability for watermen to successfully fish for a living? Focus on supporting legislation that will clean up the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries while also supporting the ability for watermen to do what they love and keep healthy, plentiful seafood accessible in our state.
We have the ability to block the trickle-down negativity that flows toward us from Capitol Hill. We don’t have to engage in divisiveness that can muddy the waters and make it difficult to support our community. Instead we can, and should, choose to work together to make our county and state an exemplary place to experience all life has to offer. Reaching across the aisle is possible when we get to know our neighbors, their interests and concerns, and find common ground upon which we can unite.