The U.S. Department of Education “The Nation’s Report Card” reveals that between 2013 and 2015 Maryland is the only state where average scores in reading and math at grades 4 and 8 decreased. Among the 50 states, the same 2017 report shows, Maryland ranked 26th place overall.
This “middle of the pack” is also where the U.S. educational system ranks alongside the nations of the world, where America is below average in math and in the middle in reading and science, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development.
Why are these rankings important? Because they have implications that are economic: Next year, two of every three jobs in Maryland will require education above high school.
They have implications that are related to educational equity: Only four of 24 districts have adequate funding levels, and the entire state system is underfunded by $2.9 billion. Among other things, that underfunding means that not all students receive the support needed to succeed alongside their peers. One symptom: 53% of black students attend underfunded schools compared with 8% of white students.
Finally, the implications are civic: 10% of Americans between 18 and 24 have “informed engagement” (read: “basic understanding”) in matters of our constitutional democracy, according to the Harvard Institute of Politics.
These are the findings of the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, formed by the state legislature in 2016 to “provide recommendations on preparing students in the State to meet the challenges of a changing global economy, to meet the State’s workforce needs, to be prepared for postsecondary education and the workforce, and to be successful citizens in the 21st century.”
Chaired by the former chancellor of the Maryland University System, Brit Kirwan, the commission’s report became law on May 16, with wide bipartisan support. The new law is titled “The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.” Its purpose is to transform our state’s early childhood, primary and secondary education system.
The law proposes the overhaul of five policy areas: early childhood education, high quality and diverse teachers and leaders, college and career readiness, resources to ensure success of all students and improvements in governance and accountability.
On Sunday, Sept. 29, a town hall meeting, “Maryland Schools: A Blueprint for the Future,” will offer the citizens of Southern Maryland the chance to hear Kirwan address the five policy initiatives in the new law. Following his presentation, David Hornbeck, former state superintendent of schools, will explain what it will take to implement the new law fully. These presentations will be followed by questions from the audience.
The town hall is sponsored by the Big Conversation on Dismantling Racism and Privilege in Southern Maryland, a partnership of church and civic organizations that includes St. Mary’s and Calvert schools. It will be held in Smith Hall of the Parish of Middleham and St. Peter’s, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The program will begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 4.